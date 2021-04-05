Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter asking Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred to “relinquish his personal membership at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club” after MLB’s boycott of Georgia over their new voter ID laws.

“I am under no illusion that Major League Baseball will sacrifice business revenue on behalf of its alleged corporate values,” Rubio said. “Similarly, I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club. To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.”

“Taking the All-Star game out of Georgia is an easy way to signal virtues without significant financial fallout. But speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party would involve a significant loss of revenue and being closed out of a lucrative market.” Rubio concluded.

Rubio’s request comes amid reports Atlanta’s businesses will lose millions of dollars from the boycott. Tudy Rodney, a black business owner, called MLB’s decision “crushing.”

“We are trying to build back from a pandemic that happened last year, and something like this is not good for business,” Rodney told Fox 5 WAGA.

The economic impact may fall somewhere between $37 million and $190 million. “Some dispute the high-end of those projections, it’s safe to say the city – especially lower-wage workers who would have worked the event – would have benefited greatly,” Breitbart News reported.