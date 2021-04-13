A majority of U.S. likely voters believe it is more important to secure the integrity of the election and prevent cheating than make it “easier” to vote, but a majority of Democrats disagree, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday revealed.

The survey, taken April 11-12, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters, asked, “Which is more important: Making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections?”

Sixty percent of likely voters said it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections, compared to 37 percent who said it is more important to make it “easier for everybody to vote.”

However, 61 percent of Democrats say it is more important to make it easier for “everybody to vote” than “making sure there is no cheating in elections.” Republicans disagree, as 83 percent prioritized targeting cheating, as did 63 percent of voters unaffiliated with either party.

Fifty-six percent of black voters, whom Democrats frequently claim are victims of “voter suppression” via election integrity laws, also said it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections.

A majority of voters, 62 percent, also believe it is not discriminatory to require photo identification at the polls:

Majorities of all racial groups – 59% of whites, 56% of Blacks and 63% of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote. Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64% of whites, 59% of Blacks and 58% of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters.

When asked about the difficulty of voting in the U.S., a plurality of voters, 41 percent, said the level of difficulty is “about right,” followed by 34 percent who said it’s “too easy” and 22 percent who said it is “too hard.”

Respondents were also asked, “How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?”

Fifty-one percent said it was either “very” or “somewhat” likely, while 44 percent say it is “not very” or “not at all” likely.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3 percent.