Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) shrugged off a question Wednesday about the news that at least two of her senior advisers traveled out of state for spring break, despite her urging residents not to.

During a press conference in which she urged the use of coronavirus therapeutics that have been deployed for months, Whitmer was asked if there were “two sets of rules in play,” one for those in charge, and another for average residents.

“I’m not gonna get distracted by partisan hit jobs on my team,” she said, referring to reports by both MIRS News and Breitbart News that state Chief Operations Officer Tricia Foster vacationed in Florida while Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel took a beach trip to Alabama.

Whitmer attempted to downplay allegations of hypocrisy by falsely claiming, “there have never been travel restrictions in Michigan.”

“What we have done is ask people to be smart, to get vaccinated, to mask up — that is the key to traveling with confidence that you’re going to be safe and not expose yourself or your loved ones to (coronavirus) or your community to (coronavirus),” she said.

“What directors do on their personal time is their business, so long as they are safe,” Whitmer claimed.

She did not address the fact that the teenagers traveling with Foster were not yet eligible for a vaccine by the time the trip took place.

Whitmer said she is asking “everyone in the state” to “get vaccinated, mask up,” before indicating additional freedom is contingent on compliance.

“If we all want the freedom to do these things that we’re longing to do, that is the key to doing it with confidence that we’re gonna be safe and we’re not gonna expose anyone else to (the coronavirus),” she said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.