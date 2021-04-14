The Woke Gestapo have succeeded with another blacklist. “A school in Waukegan, Illinois, will not be renamed after former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, following protests from members of the Latino community in the city,” reports the far-left Newsweek.

Remember, you can never be woke enough.

Honestly, there are only two ways to avoid these Woketard Nazis. You can either comply 100 percent, which means you have to do things like memorize all 167 genders and snitch on friends and family, or you can tell them to go to hell. If you tell them to go to hell, they know you won’t be intimidated or bullied, so they move on to weaker targets. That’s it. Those are your choices. There’s no middle ground. If you try to halfway appease them, you are doomed.

The Obamas’ sin? Well, every once in a while Barry actually did his Constitutional duty and enforced the law regarding illegal aliens, and because Democrats and leftists make no secret about their desire to replace law-abiding Americans with more compliant illegal aliens, no deportation of any kind will ever be allowed by these Woke Nazis. Here’s more:

Local opposition to the proposal to honor the Obamas centered on the former president’s deportation policies and the fact that his administration deported more people than his successor Donald Trump. Waukegan’s Board of Education moved to rename two middle schools in the area in March. One was named after Jefferson, the nation’s third president and a slave owner, and the other after Daniel Webster, a former U.S. secretary of state. Daniel Webster Middle School is being renamed after Edith Smith, an activist who fought for the desegregation of Waukegan schools.

“Local opposition” appears to have amounted to a few fascists who said dingbat shit like this: “I will not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community.”

How exactly do you “represent” illegal alien criminals who have no legal or moral reason to be in our country, who are taking our jobs, depleting our tax dollars, overwhelming our social services, and depressing wages?

Waukegan is a suburb of Chicago with nine City Council seats … and only one Republican.

