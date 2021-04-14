Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady to Retire at End of Term

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) announced Wednesday he will retire from the U.S. House of Representatives once his current term ends.

Brady, who was first elected to Congress in 1996, made the announcement during a Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference.

“I am retiring as your Congressman. This term, my 13th, will be my last,” Brady said. “I set out originally to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered.”

Brady also shared the news on social media, telling his followers and constituents that it has been “a remarkable privilege” to serve the people of Texas’ 8th Congressional District.

I am optimistic about our country, because I have faith in our people. I’ve seen up close how remarkable you are, and while I am leaving Congress I am excited about our future. God Bless Texas, and God Bless the United States of America. Full statment: https://t.co/biY4cvHuWr — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 14, 2021

In his statement announcing his decision to retire, Brady touted major accomplishments of former President Donald Trump, including tax cuts.

Brady also warned Americans against “what the media and social media bombards you with each day,” telling them to “turn off that noise” and “hear the true heartbeat of America.”

In the end, I’ll leave Congress the way I entered it, with the absolute belief that we are a remarkable nation – the greatest in history. Despite what the media and social media bombards you with each day, we are not the hateful, racist, divided nation they peddle. They are dead wrong. Turn oﬀ that noise and you’ll hear the true heartbeat of America. We remain the most charitable nation on the planet. We are a nation so valued that a million military men and women have sacriﬁced their lives for our freedoms and opportunity.

“Are we a work in progress? Absolutely, and there’s plenty of work yet to be done,” Brady added in his statement. “But that’s what makes America so special. Every parent, every generation, is determined to leave a nation for our children – and others – better than the one we inherited. We devote much of our adult lives to this.”

“The American Dream is still alive and well for anyone willing to work for it until it’s theirs,” Brady concluded. “I am optimistic about our country, because I have faith in our people. I’ve seen up close how remarkable you are, and while I am leaving Congress I am excited about our future.”

