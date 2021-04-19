Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Florida one month ago for personal reasons, MIRS News reported Monday.

MIRS News reported:

While Communications Director Tiffany Brown wouldn’t say where the Democratic governor traveled, a source tells MIRS that Whitmer’s father, Richard Whitmer, has a home in Florida. “Her dad was fully vaccinated, and the governor is tested regularly and has never tested positive for COVID,” Brown told MIRS, noting the governor traveled at her own expense and that utilized no state resources. … Brown said Gov. Whitmer wasn’t on spring break but was assisting “her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness.”

Richard Whitmer, a former chief executive of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan insurance, collected $1.547 million in compensation in 2002, according to a 2003 MIRS story.

The revelation comes on the heels of the governor defending two of her top advisers visiting Florida and Alabama for spring break. Just days earlier, Whitmer called on Michiganders to forego traveling to Florida due to coronavirus variants.

Whitmer’s spokeswoman said the governor went on a “personal trip.”

That is similar to language Whitmer herself used when she addressed details about Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster and Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel jetting off to sunnier climates.

“What directors do on their personal time is their business, so long as they are safe,” Whitmer claimed.

On April 2, just days before Foster purportedly left the state, Whitmer urged Michiganders to avoid spring break trips to Florida, WVPE reported:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a factor in Michigan’s surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than in other states. She also is concerned about spring break travel, particularly to Florida. Florida and Michigan have reported the highest and second-highest number of cases of a more contagious variant that was first identified in the U.K. Michigan had the United States’ worst infection rate in the past two weeks. Whitmer on Friday recommended that people get tested after in-state, out-of-state or international travel. She continues to emphasize vaccinations to help end the pandemic.

During a television interview Sunday, the governor singled out people going on spring break as cause for concern.

“This is the time of year that snowbirds come home from Florida, where people are going on spring break, and all of these things can contribute to spread,” Whitmer said, without providing any evidence.

“Snowbirds” are those residents to spend the winter months in Florida or other warm states.

Brown did not say exactly when Whitmer’s trip took place, only that it was “about one month ago.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.