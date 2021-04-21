The Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization expressed its displeasure Tuesday with President Joe Biden for “sending more military equipment” to local police than former President Donald Trump.

“Our communities are being terrorized at a greater rate than they had been under Trump,” the organization tweeted.

“Biden is currently sending more military equipment to our neighborhoods than Trump did. You read that right,” they claimed.

BLM also noted Biden’s first 100 days are quickly approaching, a deadline the organization has set for ending “transfers” of military equipment to local communities.

“Biden’s first 100 days are up in 10 days. By then we need him to which transfers military equipment into the hands of police across the country– including school & campus police,” they tweeted.

Their website cites the 1033 Program, a Law Enforcement Support Office, which grants shifts of “surplus military-grade equipment to local law enforcement agencies across the country.” They also contend, “over $7 billion has been given to law enforcement agencies” since the Clinton administration.

The organization points to the “military” apparently seen on the “streets ahead of the Chauvin verdict” as an example of “state-sanctioned violence against Black people,” their website reads.

BLM has not gone without criticisms, despite its charity tax status.

Indeed, the families of Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown, “two of the iconic victims in the Black Lives Matter movement,” are challenging where the organization’s funds are utilized.

Taylor’s family has called the Kentucky Black Lives Matter division a “fraud.”

“Those concerns are now being amplified by other figures within the movement, after Khan-Cullors defended her real estate purchases last week as part of her effort to support her family, and claimed her wealth was not due to the organization itself,” Breitbart News’ Joel B. Pollak reported.