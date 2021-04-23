Joe Biden Wears Mask During Virtual Climate Summit with World Leaders

President Joe Biden wore a mask during the climate summit with world leaders Thursday, even though it was virtual.

Biden appeared at various stage of the summit, held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while wearing a mask.



Other United States officials in the room also wore masks, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Climate Czar John Kerry.

Biden appeared on camera wearing a mask while Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke as well as during remarks from Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping.

In one camera shot of South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Biden appeared on the screen of world leaders, wearing his mask while several other world leaders were not.Screenshots of the event show Blinken, Kerry, and Biden all wearing masks during the event, even though they have been presumably vaccinated for the coronavirus and were sitting six feet apart from each other.

The president entered the room wearing a mask, but removed it for his speech. Afterward, he put his mask back on after he sat back down to listen to other world leaders speaking.

Biden personally attended the first 90 minutes of the first day of the climate summit before leaving. He returned for a second speech later in the morning and waited with Kerry for about five more minutes before leaving again.

The president also wore a mask during the second day of the virtual climate summit.