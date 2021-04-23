The Ontario Ministry of Health announced Friday that “pregnant individuals” are now eligible to schedule coronavirus vaccine appointments, given their recent designation as “highest risk” for viral infection by the province.

The health ministry tweeted:

As of April 23, all pregnant individuals can register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments under the “highest risk” health conditions in Phase Two of the province’s vaccine rollout. Pregnant individuals living in a public health unit using the provincial booking system can call the provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488 to book their appointment. Pregnant individuals who are in a public health unit not using the provincial booking system should contact their local public health unit to book an appointment.

CTV News reported:

The decision comes days after the Ministry of Health said it was reviewing vaccine eligibility criteria for pregnant people following a surge in severe COVID-19 symptoms among expectant individuals. “In response to emerging data on the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant women, all pregnant individuals will be eligible to register for vaccination appointments under the highest risk health conditions in the Phase 2 prioritization guidance starting today,” the ministry said in a statement issued today.

Several Canadian news media outlets followed suit in use of the term “pregnant individuals.” The CBC, Canada’s state broadcaster, reported, “Pregnant people [in Ontario] can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.” CTV News similarly referred to “pregnant people” in its report of the updated vaccine eligibility for pregnant women.

Proponents of transgender ideology regularly frame the categories of men, women, male, and female as arbitrary social constructs subject to change, rejecting human sexual dimorphism as a biological matter.