Joe Biden Promises Coronavirus Vaccine Materials, Therapeutics to India

President Joe Biden promised to send aid to help India fight the coronavirus during a Monday call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House confirmed the call noting Biden pledged to send “oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics” to India.

Modi thanked President Biden for the call, noting the discussion focused on “smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines.”

“India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” he concluded.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in India, the worst recorded surge in the world, after 2,263 died from the virus Friday.

“At India’s request, we are exploring options to provide oxygen and related supplies,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing citing planned efforts by the Department of Defense to engage field hospital oxygen systems and ventilators to India.

Hospitals in India are overcrowded and suffering an oxygen shortage, as photos of burning funeral pyres have emerged online as a startling visual of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Psaki said the United States was also exploring ways to send the anti-viral therapeutic Remdesivir to India as well as personal protective equipment for hospitals.

“The United States has been one of the largest providers of assistance to address the COVID pandemic around the world, including to India,” she concluded.