The White House refused to comment on a report exposing Climate Czar John Kerry leaking information about Israel military operations to Iran.

“We’re not going to comment on leaked tapes,” Psaki replied shortly, when asked about the report.

The New York Times reported details of a leaked recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who told him that Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times.

Psaki spoke about the leaked tapes at the White House press briefing but refused to comment.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized the leaked recording as “a crime” and said the views expressed by Zarif were his “personal opinions.”

Kerry currently serves as Biden’s “climate envoy” at the State Department, a position created for the former Secretary of State, who served under former President Barack Obama.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) called for Kerry to resign after reading the report on the Senate floor on Monday afternoon.

“Enough is enough,” Sullivan said. “The red line that was crossed, if this was true, revealing secret information to one of America’s most sworn enemies with the blood of thousands of American military members on its hands, undermining the interests of one of our most important allies, the state of Israel — if this is true, John Kerry needs to go. He should resign or he should get fired by the president of the United States.”