Joe Biden: Stacey Abrams Can Be President or ‘Anything She Wants to Be’

President Joe Biden praised failed Georgia Democrat governor candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday during a drive-in rally in Duluth, Georgia.

“Stacy Abrams can be anything she wants to be, from whatever she chooses, to president,” Biden said as he introduced Abrams and a handful of Georgia Democrats.

“I want to thank you, Stacey, for empowering the people to vote and to make their voices heard, you’ve been amazing,” Biden continued.

Abrams was once floated by Biden’s team as a possible running mate, but she publicly turned him down.

“I think you don’t run for second place,” she said on ABC’s “The View,” in March of 2019:

.@staceyabrams on rumors former Vice President Joe Biden was considering her as vice president on his ticket: "I think you don't run for second place." "I do not know if I'm running," she says of her own 2020 bid. "I'm thinking about everything." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/LyHm8D7RKJ — The View (@TheView) March 27, 2019

But that has not stopped Biden from repeatedly singing Abrams’ praises in Georgia.

“Stacey, if we had 10 of you, we could rule the whole world,” Biden said at a rally with Abrams in December. “God love you. You’re doing an incredible job.”

Abrams led the country protesting the new Georgia election security laws signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, culminating in Major League Baseball canceling the All-Star game which was scheduled to be held in Atlanta.