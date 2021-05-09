Utah County Censures Mitt Romney for Trump Impeachment Vote

Weber County GOP censured Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Saturday during its convention for the senator’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The resolution to censure Romney was passed 116-97 by the members from the Weber County GOP, according to County Party Secretary Jill Koford.

“The Weber County Republican Convention censures Mitt Romney for his votes to convict President Trump in two U.S. Senate impeachment trials,” the resolution read.

The resolution added that the impeachment had “denied the President due process, allowed falsified evidence, did not provide adequate time for an investigation.”

The impeachment “did not follow the U.S. Constitution which states a President may only be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors,” the group stated.

Weber County also added to the resolution in order to thank Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) for protecting the “due process and the US Constitution by voting against the unconstitutional charges.”

Additionally, the resolution thanks Reps. Chris Stewart (R-UT), John Curtis (R-UT), Blake Moore (R-UT), and Burgess Owens (R-UT) for “voting against the Democrats’ politically motivated articles of impeachment.”

The Washington County GOP had also voted to censure Romney in April for his votes to convict Trump in both impeachment trials, according to the DailyMail.

During the Utah GOP convention in early May, Romney was also booed by several attendees. Multiple people in attendance had also shouted out, calling Romney a “communist” and a “traitor.”

During the convention, there was also a vote to censure Romney but it failed to pass statewide 798-711, according to the DailyMail.