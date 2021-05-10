Former President Donald Trump issued a statement urging the Republicans to exchange “warmonger” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for the “gifted” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the potential upcoming vote for Republican House Conference Chair on Wednesday.

“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik,” Trump said.

“Elise has intelligence, an endorsement from American Patriot Brandon Judd and the National Border Patrol Council, she has an A+ from the NRA and she loves our Veterans,” Trump praised Stefanik.

Trump concluded, “We need someone in Leadership who has experience flipping districts from Blue to Red as we approach the important 2022 midterms, and that’s Elise! She knows how to win, which is what we need!”

NEW: Trump on GOP replacing Cheney with Stefanik in House leadership: pic.twitter.com/9eTkNTRUH2 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 10, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed Stefanik for the position over Cheney on Sunday.

Maria Bartiromo from Fox News asked, “Do you support Elise Stefanik for that job?”

McCarthy responded, “Yes, I do.”

