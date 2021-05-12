Donald Trump: Joe Biden Worse than Jimmy Carter

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was worse than former President Jimmy Carter at handling crises.

“Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration — but no, Jimmy was better!” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

The president acknowledged many Americans were comparing Biden to Carter — especially after a malware attack on the Colonial pipeline caused gas shortages and long lines at gas stations on the East Coast.

But Trump said it was “very unfair to Jimmy Carter” to compare the two presidents.

“Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis,” he said.

The former president also pointed to Biden’s border crisis, his economic crisis, and his failure to address the Israel crisis.

Biden met with Carter in April at the former president’s home in Georgia.

“It was great to see President Carter,” Biden said to reporters afterwards, adding that he and the former president “sat and talked about the old days.”

“We just had a nice time,” he added.