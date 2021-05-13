New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a press briefing on Thursday where he promoted a new effort between the city and Shake Shack to provide free food to those who have been vaccinated.

De Blasio highlighted the deal by eating a Shake Shack meal, saying, “free fries when you get vaccinated.”

“I got vaccinated,” de Blasio added, shortly before tasting the meal. “You’re saying I could get this, these delicious fries? Wait a minute, but there’s also a burger element to this?”

.@NYCMayor ⁩Bill de Blasio eats Shake Shack during today's press conference to announce free fries with vaccination promotion. pic.twitter.com/ivMFjbvZyk — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

“I want you to look at this and think about, again some people love hamburgers and some don’t. We want to respect all ways of life,” de Blasio said. “But if this is appealing to you, think about this when you think of vaccination.”

“Mmm, vaccinations,” de Blasio said as he chewed the food. “I’m getting a very good feeling about vaccination right at this moment.”

According to a Thursday morning announcement from Shake Shack, now through June 12, “New Yorkers can score a free ShackBurger voucher when they get vaccinated at one of the NYC mobile vaccine buses!”

In addition to the ShackBurger vouchers, the restaurant chain also stated that it would “be servin’ up free Crinkle Cut Fries to vaccinated New Yorkers with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich.” Participating locations can be found here.

