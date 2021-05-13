House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) “verbal assault” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was potentially a matter for the House Ethics Committee to weigh.
“The verbal assault of our colleague… uuuhh… uhh… AOC. It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in-keeping of bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House… you probably wonder if it’s a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi stammered:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Ethics Committee should “probably” look into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Rep. @AOC (D-NY) yesterday at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/hV3HX3EYoM
— The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021
NEWS HERE: Pelosi says ethics cmte should probably look into the @mtgreenee screaming at @AOC situation
calls @mtgreenee’s screaming at @AOC:“verbal assault” “abuse”
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 13, 2021
“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly roared at AOC Wednesday. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”
The Washington Post reported, “Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”
“She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene said to reporters near the House chamber. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”
Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt recalled the situation in defense of her member:
Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer. We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.
