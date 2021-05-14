Steve Scalise: Biden Spends More Time Helping Iran than Stopping Hamas Rockets

C-SPAN

“Israel’s under attack,” Scalise said, noting this week’s war. “Where’s President Biden’s leadership? He’s more time negotiating to help Iran get towards a nuclear weapon, than to confront the problems of Hamas and Palestinians attacking Israel.”

Scalise was speaking after the House Republican caucus had elected Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to the position of Conference Chair, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the number three ranking member in the caucus after she was ousted this week.

On the Senate side, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and almost all of his Republican colleagues sent a letter to President Biden this week, urging him not to continue negotiating with Iran toward a resumption of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, noting that any sanctions relief would allow Iran to gain access to funds that it could use to arm Hamas terrorists again to attack Israel.

Iran is the main sponsor of Hamas’s terrorist activities, giving it weapons, money, and technological advice on rocket science.

However, Secretary of State Tony Blinken rejected calls to end negotiations with Iran, saying that Hamas’s attack on Israeli cities only “underscores the importance that we do everything we can to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

He argued that a nuclear-armed Iran would act with even greater boldness and impunity in supporting regional terrorism.

