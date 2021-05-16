11 People Shot in 8 Hours in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYC

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, during an eight-hour period late on Saturday in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reports the shootings all occurred between 4 p.m. and midnight, and the fatality was the result of a shooting incident that left four other individuals wounded.

The Post noted the incident took place in a park behind the the McDonald’s located “at 1625 Webster Avenue in Brooklyn” a little after 9 p.m. Someone emerged from the park and opened fire, wounding three men and one woman, and fatally wounding a 17-year-old boy.

The boy, identified as Armanis Valdez, died later at a medical facility.

Three people were wounded during a Times Square shooting on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Daly Mail pointed out the Times Square shooting was the second one in that location in a month’s time, and it came amid a 83 percent surge in shooting incidents in NYC this year.

The Mail observed “shooting incidents in New York City are up 83 percent from last year, and 94 percent from 2019.” Moreover, murders are up 16 percent from last year.

New York adopted a large number of gun controls in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

New York also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.