The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a statement on Monday announcing it would “relax mask requirements” for vaccinated guests while employees will still be required to wear them.

The statement, provided by Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA, comes on the heels of a set of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating that vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations.

“Like all Americans, we are excited for a return to normal life, which includes travel,” Rogers stated. “The recent CDC guidelines for vaccinated Americans lifting certain face-covering restrictions was welcome news and should help speed up a much-needed recovery. As an industry, our primary concerns have always been guest and worker safety.”

Rogers continued, noting that hotels are not currently being asked to require guests to prove vaccination status:

In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated. At this time, we are not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status, but we do ask that all guests and workers, vaccinated or not, respect and honor these revised guidelines. Unvaccinated guests should wear face-coverings at all times and practice physical distancing.