Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm personally requested the lease of a new Mustang Mach-e to signal her support for clean energy, the Department of Energy confirmed Tuesday.

“Secretary Granholm requested a leased electric vehicle be added to the Dept. of Energy fleet as a way to reflect the department’s commitment to building a clean energy economy that creates jobs, saves consumers money, and reduces the health impacts of pollution,” an official from the Department of Energy told Breitbart News.

The Mustang Mach-E starts at $42,895, with premium models costing over $60,000.

Granholm spoke about the Department acquiring a Mustang Mach-E in a March interview with a local Detroit station.

“Oh!” Granholm exclaimed, clapping her hands when local news anchor Devin Scillian mentioned his anticipation for the new electric Mustang.

“I’m driving one now. It’s so great,” Granholm continued. “The Mach-E.”

“The Department got it,” she added. “I’m just a body in the back seat.

Granholm said she personally owned a Chevy Volt.

“I’m telling you, the electric cars are so good coming out of Michigan,” she said.

Scillian spoke about the car being one more electric device to remember to plug into an outlet at home.

“Better to plug it in than to have to go to a gas station,” she replied.

Granholm was widely criticized after she told drivers looking for gasoline during the gas shortage on the East Coast that they would not need gas if they drove electric vehicles.

“If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you, clearly,” she said.

Electric cars are still highly priced, even with government subsidies to lower the cost.

President Joe Biden visited a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday to promote the new all-electric F-150, estimated to cost $70,000.