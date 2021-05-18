Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Donate 1.59 Percent of 2020 Income to Charity

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff released their tax returns Tuesday, showing they only donated a sliver of their income to charity.

Harris and Emhoff earned $1,695,225 in 2020, largely from Emhoff’s work as an attorney but donated only $27,006 to charity.

That’s only 1.59 percent of their annual income.

Bloomberg News reports the couple donated $5,000 each to three of their alma maters, Howard University, the University of Southern California, and California State University, Northridge as part of their charitable giving.

In addition to her Senate salary, Harris earned $293,902 in income from her book The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.

Democrats are typically very stingy with charitable donations but eager to use the government to redistribute wealth to the less fortunate.

When Vice President Joe Biden ran for office in 2008, his tax returns showed he only gave 0.3 percent of his and his wife’s income to charity in 2007 — and an average of 0.3 percent of their annual income to charity in ten years.