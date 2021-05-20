Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Law Banning Mask Mandates in Schools

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Thursday ending mask mandates for schools in the state.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a statement, according to the Des Moines Register.

Reynolds signed the bill immediately, after the Iowa House legislature adjourned at around 1:00 a.m. in the morning.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley delivered the bill to Reynolds as parents in the room cheered and clapped

Just hand delivered HF847 to @KimReynoldsIA desk. Parents, now you get to make the choice on whether your kids will wear a mask or not. #ialegis pic.twitter.com/6FUFn2JE6q — Speaker Pat Grassley (@PatGrassley) May 20, 2021

“I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties,” Reynolds continued in her statement. “I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

The bill goes into effect immediately, allowing students to unmask in the final weeks of their school year.

The Des Moines Public School district announced Thursday morning masks would now be optional for students and staff, noting that the new law signed by Reynolds “supersedes CDC recommendations and Polk County Health Department guidance.”