Democrat Stephanie Murphy Votes With Her Party 99% of the Time

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) has voted with her party over 99 percent of the time, according to a voting record database kept by ProPublica.

Murphy, since taking office in 2017, has been in lockstep with her party since day one. The data found that she only has voted against her party 0.7 percent of the time.

She has only sponsored 59 bills since becoming a member, according to the report. Additionally, Murphy has only had three bills be signed into law. Two of the laws were renaming post offices, and the third bill was to give the president authority to award a Medal of Honor recipient posthumously.

Additionally, the database also shows Murphy has missed a significant amount (9.7 percent) of the votes since being in office. She was ranked 11 out of all 432 House members for missing votes.

In December, the House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) appointed Murphy as the Chief Deputy Whip for the Democrats. In a press release by Murphy, she echoed those comments by saying, her “role in the Whip’s operation will help ensure that legislation that comes to the floor reflects the views of the entire Democratic caucus.”

She is also a part of the House Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee where she also has input into members’ committee assignments for the Democrats’ caucus to help shape the policy agenda in the House.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokeswoman Camille Gallo told Breitbart News, “Stephanie Murphy’s record proves she’d rather bend over backwards for Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda than serve the hardworking people of central Florida.”

On Tuesday, Brady Duke was the first Republican to announce he would challenge Murphy in the midterms in hopes of flipping her seat to red. The Christian minister and former Navy SEAL sniper told Breitbart News exclusively that he “wants to serve the people well,” as he did before in the military, not playing politics as Murphy does.

Murphy had also backtracked her previous statement saying she was going to run for the Senate. Now, she is looking to take her chances and run for reelection in the House. On the news of this, Duke told Breitbart News that he “thinks it speaks to her motivations politically,” later adding, “It sounds like she’s more so in it for her own political gain and pursuing, what’s best for herself and her political career, rather than the American people.”