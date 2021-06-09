Joe Biden Press Plane to Europe Grounded by Cicadas

A White House press charter plane set to travel to Europe was grounded Tuesday evening after cicadas caused mechanical issues with the engine.
Sagar Vasnani via Unsplash
Charlie Spiering

Delayed White House reporters reported the news on social media after they were informed about the delays.

“The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas,” wrote Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. “Yes. Cicadas.”

A spokesman for Delta confirmed to CBS confirmed the machinery of the plane was clogged by cicadas.

The flight was delayed by about five hours as reporters waited for their rescheduled transport.

The New York Times reported pizza was delivered to the reporters as they waited, the bar extended service hours and reporters even had the option of waiting in a hotel room.

On Wednesday morning, CNN included a tongue-in-cheek chyron accusing the cicadas of threatening their First Amendment rights.

“CICADAS TRAMPLE ON FRIST AMENDMENT, GROUNDING BIDEN PRESS PLANE,” it read.

