Joe Biden Press Plane to Europe Grounded by Cicadas

A White House press charter plane set to travel to Europe was grounded Tuesday evening after cicadas caused mechanical issues with the engine.

Delayed White House reporters reported the news on social media after they were informed about the delays.

“The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas,” wrote Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. “Yes. Cicadas.”

The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas Yes. Cicadas. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 9, 2021

Not a good week for Biden administration planes. First mechanical issues with the @vp plane. Now, the press charter for @potus trip is delayed because the engines were invaded by cicadas, grounding it. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) June 9, 2021

A spokesman for Delta confirmed to CBS confirmed the machinery of the plane was clogged by cicadas.

Yes, it’s true…a spox for Delta, who is operating the press charter, said the machinery of the plane got clogged by cicadas, and so they grounded it out of an abundance of caution. (h/t @GillianMorley_) New plane is on its way and hopefully we’ll be on our way soon! https://t.co/1HH7pg9XoJ — Sara Cook (@saraecook) June 9, 2021

The flight was delayed by about five hours as reporters waited for their rescheduled transport.

The New York Times reported pizza was delivered to the reporters as they waited, the bar extended service hours and reporters even had the option of waiting in a hotel room.

On Wednesday morning, CNN included a tongue-in-cheek chyron accusing the cicadas of threatening their First Amendment rights.

“CICADAS TRAMPLE ON FRIST AMENDMENT, GROUNDING BIDEN PRESS PLANE,” it read.

“If it happened to me, it’s gonna happen to you too,” CNN’s Chief Cicada Correspondent @mkraju breaking down the press charter’s delay in flying to Europe last night due to a swarm of cicadas pic.twitter.com/EsGPBp9nqb — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) June 9, 2021

Engines on the replacement plane appear to be cicada-free. But evidence of the insect saboteurs is everywhere https://t.co/RB82nPSYme pic.twitter.com/laNR7opKvy — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) June 9, 2021