Shootings Surge 68% in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City

Shootings have surged 68 percent in 2021 when compared to 2020 in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner reported that the number of shooting victims has also spiked to 68 percent above the figures at this same time last year.

On May 9, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that three people were wounded in a shooting in Times Square. At that point, the Daily Mail noted that NYC shooting incidents were up more than 80 percent from where they were at the same time in 2020 and up “94 percent from 2019.”

Faulkner explained that Mayor de Blasio plans to deal with the shootings by embedding ATF agents in the NYPD.

De Blasio said, “I want to highlight some very good news about an unprecedented collaboration, an unprecedented partnership between the NYPD and the federal ATF.”

But Faulkner noted that NYPD officers told the New York Post de Blasio’s plan is “nothing more than smoke and mirrors.” Officers indicated the partnership between NYPD and ATF already exists, and that the sharing of information between the two law enforcement entities “happens already.”

A law enforcement said, “The truth is crime is out of control, these cops feel they have their hands tied.”

