United States Army Celebrates 246th Birthday

The United States Army celebrated its 246th Birthday on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Army leaders Secretary Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, and Sergeant Major of the Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Grinston placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the day.

Join us #LIVE as the Secretary of the Army, Chief of Staff, Army and Sergeant Major commemorate our 246 years of service to the country with the #ArmyBirthday Wreath Laying.#ArmyBDay | #ProudToServe https://t.co/nDOoyfe8y1 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2021

Always an honor to pay tribute to the men and women who’ve lost their lives in defense of our Nation. https://t.co/x6lVDrMNtN — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) June 14, 2021

They also issued a statement:

For 246 years, the United States Army has stood strong in the defense of this Nation. This year, our Army faced unprecedented challenges that swept our Nation and the world. We are incredibly proud of the commitment, resilience, and hard work of our Soldiers from the Active Duty, National Guard, and Army Reserves, and all of our Families, Civilians and Soldiers for Life. It is because of you that we remain a symbol of strength and hope around the world. … We are honored to serve with the world’s finest men and women. We will never forget the sacrifices of those who gave the last full measure. We serve to honor the legacies and sacrifices of our past heroes. Happy 246th Birthday, United States Army!

People First! Winning Matters! Army Strong!

The Army also hosted a virtual cake-cutting ceremony. In addition, the U.S. Army Drill Team, an Army color guard, and an Army chorus performed at the opening of the Nationals-Pirates game on Monday. Many individual units and soldiers participated in a birthday run or conducted physical training.

Some on social media noted it was also Flag Day and former President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) tweeted: “It’s no coincidence his birthday coincides wih Flag Day and the birth of the greatest Army in the world! Happy Birthday, President Trump!!”

It’s no coincidence his birthday coincides with Flag Day and the birth of the greatest Army in the world! Happy birthday, President Trump!! pic.twitter.com/1lTE1ETM8V — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) June 14, 2021

