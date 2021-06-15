Hunting and gun rights groups sent a June 11, 2021, letter to Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in which they voiced opposition to confirming David Chipman as head of ATF.

The letter, obtained by Breitbart News, says in part:

We, the undersigned organizations, representing millions of sportsmen and women across the country, are writing to respectfully express our strong opposition to the nomination of David Chipman to be Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). At the outset, we would note that the majority of the undersigned organizations have never opposed an ATF nominee. Given Mr. Chipman’s longstanding public activism against our Second Amendment freedoms and hunting heritage, however, we are compelled to oppose his nomination. Many of us, for example, are concerned that confirming a high-ranking official of one of the country’s most prolific anti-gun organizations would politicize a traditionally apolitical bureau. Others fear Mr. Chipman will weaponize the directorship and lead to the undermining of our Second Amendment rights through punitive administrative actions.

In another part of the missive, the groups focused on the broad-based uses of the Ar-15 rifle; uses which included “hunting and recreational shooting.” They noted that the AR-15 is “the most popular rifle sold in the United States.”

In addition to Chipman’s opposition to particular firearms, the groups also claimed Chipman stood against legislation that “expanded access and opportunities for hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting on federal lands – an issue of great importance to America’s sportsmen and women.”

.@SenTomCotton slams David Chipman: “Nominating a devoted gun grabber to lead the agency that oversees firearms sales is like hiring a militant vegan to be head chef at a Brazilian steakhouse.” https://t.co/goxqyuTB6s — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 22, 2021

The hunting and gun rights groups noted, “It is clear to us that the confirmation of David Chipman as ATF Director would result in significant and far-reaching negative impacts to hunters, anglers, recreational shooters and, importantly, to wildlife and its habitat.”

The letter’s signatories:

Boone and Crockett Club

California Waterfowl

Camp Fire Club of America

Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation

Conservation Force

Dallas Safari Club

Delta Waterfowl

Ducks Unlimited

Fur Takers of America

Houston Safari Club

Masters of Foxhounds Association

Mule Deer Foundation

National Deer Association

National Shooting Sports Foundation

National Rifle Association

National Trappers Association

National Wild Turkey Federation

Professional Outfitters and Guides of America

Safari Club International

Sportsmen’s Alliance

Wildlife Mississippi

Wild Sheep Foundation

During May 26, 2021, Senate hearings Chipman voiced support for banning AR-15s and other guns which the Democrats label as “assault weapons.” When asked to define the term “assault weapon,” Chipman demurred, claiming an “assault weapon” is “whatever Congress defines it as.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.