Members of the Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club of Bullhead City, Arizona, hosted a parade recently to show support for local police, firefighters, and first responders.

“The Back the Blue & Red Caravan rolled out of Baron Services on Lakewood Road at 8:45 Saturday morning with more than 30 cars and trucks in the procession,” the Mohave Valley Daily News reported.

The caravan traveled south on Highway 95 on its way to Needles prior to returning and ending at Javalina’s Coffee Express where attendees enjoyed free smoothies.

“Make your calendars!! June 19th!!! Back the Blue & Red Cruise! Join us, We’ll even decorate your vehicle! Let’s show our appreciation for our local responders!” an online flyer for the event read:

Make your calendars!! June 19th!!! Back the Blue & Red Cruise! Join us, We’ll even decorate your vehicle! Let’s show our appreciation for our local responders! Posted by Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club on Friday, May 28, 2021

The rotary club also shared photos of participants getting ready for the parade with thin blue line flags seen in the background:

It’s starting!!! Join us!! Pictured below is Anita (club President and her amazing parents Roy and Helyn Bray and a beautiful message for @Classic Air Posted by Mohave Sunrise Rotary Club on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Seventy-seven people responded to the event’s Facebook page.

In May, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) described calls to abolish police as “asinine and uneducated,” while speaking with Breitbart News at a “Back the Blue” bike tour stop members of Congress made in honor of National Police Week.

“It’s unconscionable, the thought that we would abolish police in our communities,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry, but for those men and women who are rolling up on murder scenes or gang shootings or domestic violence disputes, people are calling police for a reason.”

“They’re not calling social workers, and for anyone who’s calling for the abolishment of police, I would say, how about next time you have a life-threatening issue, instead of calling 911, why don’t you either look to yourself or call a social worker as they have encouraged people to do,” Cammack noted.

A year after the defund the police movement gained steam following the death of George Floyd, leaders in U.S. cities began walking back plans to cut police budgets amid surging crime across the nation, Breitbart News reported June 1.