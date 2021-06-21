WATCH: Naked Intruder Enters California Home, Kills Pet Birds

A Bel Air, California, homeowner came face-to-face with an alleged naked intruder Thursday as the suspect walked throughout the house.

Video of the incident was reported on Sunday.

WTHR reports that that the video shows the homeowner, Mat Sabz, was walking through his house, talking to his wife on the phone when he came across the intruder.

Sabz said he had did not have a way to “fight” the intruder, so he “jumped from a second-story balcony to escape.”

Sabz called 911 and the police arrived and arrested the alleged intruder.

Fox 11 notes that the family discovered their two pet parakeets were dead after the intruder was gone.

Sabz described seeing a video of the alleged intruder kill the parakeets:

First he smiled at them like a serial killer. He put his hands near them, dropped them, and stomped on them. The other bird knew what was going on. You can hear the bird screaming and he did the same thing with the second bird. And that kind of changed everything when we saw that he killed these two defenseless animals.

