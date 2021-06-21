Nebraska Sending State Troopers to Southern Border to Aid with Crisis

The state of Nebraska will send about 25 state troopers down to the United States-Mexico border to aid Texas officials with the nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) announced last week.

Ricketts announced that he will be sending later this month the Nebraska State Patrol troopers specifically to the Del Rio, Texas, area to partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety in providing law enforcement assistance for no longer than 16 days.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Ricketts said in a statement. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

The announcement comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) asked states to help them with the wave of illegal immigration pouring into their states as a result of the Biden administration’s massive Catch and Release operation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced last week that he will be deploying law enforcement officers from 12 of the state’s police agencies to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist Texas and Arizona.

In May, more than 172,000 border crossers were apprehended at the border — a nearly 700 percent increase in illegal immigration compared to the same time last year when former President Donald Trump implemented fierce border controls.

After apprehending border crossers, the Biden administration is releasing tens-of-thousands into American communities, often by putting them up in migrant hotels along the border before sending them on buses and domestic commercial flights into the U.S. interior.

Current projections predict that about 1.2 million border crossers will be encountered at the border this year with potentially hundreds-of-thousands more crossing illegally, undetected by federal immigration officials.

