The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) launched a new ad Tuesday in addition to announcing their list of Virginia Democrat incumbents on whom they plan to focus their resources.

The Democrats in Virginia currently hold a 55-45 advantage in the House of Delegates. As a result, the committee’s PAC (RSLC PAC) launched a new digital ad, “Washington and Richmond,” will run in “target districts and will be part of an initial six-figure summer paid media campaign,” according to their press release.

It emphasizes the harmful outcomes provided by Democrat-controlled Washington and Richmond, Virginia, and its impact on the Commonwealth. The ad is set to be the first spending by the RSLC or its affiliated political action committee since the state’s primaries. The ad will also direct the viewers in the targeted districts to view their new website.

The ad narrator emphasizes that “Whether in Washington or in Richmond, when Democrats win, the people lose,” adding that “Virginians deserve better.”

“Democrat-run Washington has given us an economic crisis, has politicized our children’s education to please their teachers’ union backers, and has put public safety at risk; Democrat-controlled Richmond has produced the same failed results,” Dee Duncan, the RSLC president, said in a statement.

Duncan continued, “No matter where Democrats win, the people lose, and it is absolutely critical that we remind voters of that reality ahead of Virginia’s elections this fall.”

The incumbent Democrats in Virginia’s legislature the RSLC is looking to target are:

Wendy Gooditis, VA-10

Chris Hurst, VA-12

Kelly Convirs-Fowler, VA-21

Joshua Cole, VA-28

Elizabeth Guzman, VA-31

Dan Helmer, VA-40

Dawn Adams, VA-68

Schuyler VanValkenburg, VA-72

Rodney Willett, VA-73

Roslyn “Roz” Tyler, VA-75

Nancy Guy, VA-83

Alex Askew, VA-85

Martha Mugler, VA-91

Duncan additionally said, "No matter where Democrats win, the people lose, and it is absolutely critical that we remind voters of that reality ahead of Virginia's elections this fall." This is why Duncan said the committee is "excited about the initial 13 opportunities [they] have identified throughout the commonwealth to replace extreme liberals who have sold out their constituents to the radical left with commonsense conservatives who will put Virginians first."