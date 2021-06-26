Transgender Poll: Majority of Americans Against Allowing Men to Compete Against Women

A majority of Americans are against women having to compete against biological men in athletics, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

The survey, taken June 22-23, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, asked respondents, “Is it fair to make women compete against transgender athletes?”

A majority, or 56 percent, said “no,” it is not fair. One-quarter of respondents said “yes,” it is fair, and 19 percent said they are not sure.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans, 74 percent, agree that it is not fair, as do 59 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats. Thirty-five percent of Democrats believe it is fair, compared to 18 percent of Republicans and 21 percent of independents who say the same.

A majority of both men and women, 59 percent and 54 percent, respectively, believe it is not fair.

Over half of Americans, 55 percent, indicated they have at least somewhat followed the recent news reports about transgender athletes in the upcoming Olympic games.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- three percent.

This week, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, 43, became the first man who is living as a woman set to compete in the Olympic games. Hubbard, who was born a man, began openly living as a woman in his 30s.

“We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith said in a statement.

“As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of manaaki (caring) and inclusion and respect for all,” Smith added.

As Breitbart News reported, Hubbard reportedly kept a minority woman out of the Olympics, 21-year-old Kuinini Manumua:

Totally fair. Test: explain, precisely, why there are separate categories for men’s & women’s sports? Why not just have generic “basketball” & “tennis” & “track” & “weightlifting,” regardless of gender? If you have a problem with that, explain why, exactly. https://t.co/6CKUQNxSdE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 21, 2021

A recent Global Sport Institute and OH Predictive Insights poll found 53 percent of respondents oppose allowing men who say they are transgender to compete against biological women.