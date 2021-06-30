The “Biden administration has… struggled to find its footing” on the border crisis, establishment media admitted Wednesday.

“In the early months of his presidency, Biden’s team stumbled with a surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, as shelters became overwhelmed and officials strained to process the influx of children,” the Washington Post reported.

The Post then slammed the administration for not rescinding “the Trump-era public health rule that allows the United States to expel migrants, including people seeking asylum, during the coronavirus pandemic.”

But the Post did defend President Joe Biden’s approach to immigration, claiming, “His administration canceled construction contracts for further walls at the border.”

Former President Trump will visit the the border wall Wednesday on an official visit with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), as there was nearly a 700 percent increase of migrant crossing since last May.

Trump will also receive a security border briefing with Texas state officials before he attends a town hall on Fox News.

The establishment media’s slamming of Biden’s border crisis comes amid sinking poll numbers for the administration on immigration.

A poll on Monday indicated 55 percent of Americans believe Biden should have continued former Trump’s southern border policies, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Another poll released June 28 suggested 57 percent of Texan voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border crisis after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the state on Friday to inspect the border 800 miles away from the crisis region.

And on June 24, a poll revealed 41 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis.

