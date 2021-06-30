House Republicans Blame Joe Biden for Border Crisis Amid Inspection with Donald Trump

House Republicans blamed President Joe Biden for the border crisis Wednesday amid inspecting the chaotic situation with former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted the “border cartels treat children like property. This has to end … the Biden Administration must show leadership.” Cawthorn did not mention that the cartels also smuggle drugs into the United States, fueling the opioid crisis.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) tweeted, “Thanks to the Biden policies, they’re [migrants] not stopped, but rather escorted, assisted, and ultimately released into our country-without IDs.” Johnson’s tweet eluded to migrants who slip into the country to stay, taking jobs from Americans, while raising rent prices and crime.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted that “Biden purposefully undid successful Trump polices to create open borders.” Biden notably canceled the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which allows migrants to apply for asylum in Mexico, reducing the risk of migrants being lost within the interior of the United States.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) tweeted sympathy for migrants and hash-tagged “#BidenBorderCrisis” but did not indicate any sympathy for Americans who have suffered from reduced wages via the great inflow of cheap labor from Latin America, which also increases rents and crime.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also tweeted about the “abandoned children” migrants and called it a humanitarian crisis that we must address.” Like Pfluger, she did not mention the American workers who have been slapped with low wages due to cheap labor flooding into American cities.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) tweeted a photo of him and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visiting the “#BidenBorderCrisis” with Trump but did not mention the havoc illegal immigration causes on America by decreasing wages and increasing crime and rents.

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) tweeted about the House Democrats who are “proposing legislation that would slash funding for @CBP & rescind funding that could be used for border wall construction.” Trump built the wall to increase wages, reduce crime, and rent prices.

Rep. John Rose (R-TN) tweeted, “Biden has FAILED America and all Americans” by allowing the surge of illegal immigrants” to cross the border. Rose’s tweet suggests all Americans have been subject to an increase of drugs, rent prices, and crime, as wages have remained stagnated under the Biden administration.

Stephen Miller, a former immigration specialist in the Trump White House, also tweeted he was “heading to the border” with Trump, who has “fought harder to protect and defend out territorial sovereignty” than anyone else.

Each year, four million young Americans enter the workforce. But they are forced by their government to compete against a growing population of illegal migrants, one million new legal immigrants, and the resident workforce of roughly two million temporary guest workers.

As Breitbart News has reported, for many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial,  cross-sexnon-racistclass-basedbipartisanrationalpersistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

