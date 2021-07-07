Florida state representative and U.S. House candidate Anthony Sabatini (R) tweeted Tuesday that a federal official knocking on people’s doors to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine “should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED.”

“Any Federal government employee that goes door to door pushing vaccination should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED,” Sabatini tweeted.

“We need to pass legislation to BAN this sick practice immediately,” he continued. “I’m currently looking at legislative options to file this year in the Florida Legislature.”

Anthony Sabatini told Breitbart News the Florida legislature should legally classify the door to door approach as trespassing and place a “blanket prohibition against door to door government solicitation of vaccines.”

“It’s not the role of the federal government,” Sabatini explained, “It’s unethical for the government to be converting [sic] citizens into private health care decisions and invading their medial privacy.”

“Government solicitations for experimental vaccines is not protected speech and should be prohibited by the State of Florida,” he concluded.

Biden said Tuesday during remarks about those who have not been vaccinated, “Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door — literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also utilized a similar phrase Tuesday in which she explained coronavirus preventative measures will entail “targeted community by community, door to door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated.”

Anthony Sabatini’s comments come as he has filed to run against Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), who has dubbed Sabatini the “worst, most extreme, Trump-loving Republican” and an “extremist Trump supporter.”

Sabatini recently stated on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle that America needs an “immigration moratorium” to help “working class Americans.”

“I think our focus needs to be on creating a better immigration policy by creating an immigration moratorium, so that way we’re helping working class Americans and Floridians in our state,” Sabatini said.