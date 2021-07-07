The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is running its first-ever television ad with the intent of rousing opposition David Chipman and the gun control agenda he supports.

The ad will run in West Virginia, where Sen. Joe Manchin (D) stands as a crucial vote for or against Chipman and gun control.

The ad will also run in Maine.

NSSF general counsel and senior vice president Larry Keane noted that the decision to run the ad “is monumental for NSSF and…speaks to the importance the firearm industry places on protecting the 342,330 jobs and $63.5 billion economic impact this industry provides.”

Keane added:

David Chipman’s nomination is clearly a move to politicize the ATF. Voters in key states reject his nomination and those senators have been advised of those polls by NSSF. We are now taking our opposition to the public to remind their senators that Chipman’s nomination is a threat to jobs, revenue and not the least – the ability of law-abiding citizens to exercise their God-given Second Amendment rights.

On July 2, 2o21, Breitbart News pointed out that the NRA was launching an ad campaign urging Manchin to side with the gun rights of West Virginians versus the gun control of David Chipman.

The NRA’s Amy Hunter said:

West Virginia plays an important role in national politics and its influence over this confirmation cannot be overstated. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has made her stance clear: she will vote ‘no’ on Chipman’s nomination because she stands for law-abiding gun owners and recognizes the threat he poses.

