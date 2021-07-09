Chicago community leaders are pressuring Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) to declare a “State of Emergency” regarding the city’s gun crime.

Breitbart News reported nearly 100 people were shot Friday night, July 2, through Monday, July 5, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. That weekend violence followed a Thursday in which 32 people were shot, including a one-month-old girl.

On July 7, 2021, the Chicago Tribune noted that 2,021 people had been shot in Chicago so far this year. That figure represents 164 more people than were shot during the same time frame in 2020.

ABC 7 points out that community leaders are urging Gov. Pritzker to declare a “State of Emergency,” which will allow the city to “receive more funding” as the violence rages.

Father Michael Pfleger is also pushing for Chicago to work with surrounding communities via one overarching plan against gun crime.

Pfleger said, “We need emergency funds; we need emergency action. And the action is this comprehensive approach because what we’re doing is obviously not working.”

Pritzker’s office indicated the Governor is treating gun violence “as a public health crisis,” and he plans to continue doing so.

