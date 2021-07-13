Ted Cruz Raises over $5 Million in Second Quarter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) raised over $5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and has a total of $6,293,425 in cash on hand, the campaign announced Tuesday.

“Ted Cruz continues to see tremendous support from the people of Texas, not the woke corporate PACs who serve as the enforcers of the Democrat agenda,” said spokesman Steve Guest.

“Sen. Cruz is the foremost defender of liberty and is leading the charge against the radical Biden-Harris agenda that harms Texans and the American people,” Guest wrote. “Sen. Cruz is grateful to the men and women across the country for their generous contributions.”

The funds came from almost 120,000 total contributions from over 89,000 donors. Ninety-eight percent of the donations were less than $100, and the average second-quarter donation was $37.

The second quarter is the second consecutive consecutive quarter in which Cruz has raised over $5 million, bringing his total 2021 haul to $10.3 million.

By comparison, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is running for reelection in 2022, raised $4 million in the second quarter for his 2022 Senate reelection bid, more than doubling the $1.6 million he raised in the first quarter.

Cruz, however, is not up for reelection until 2024.