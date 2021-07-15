The so-called “squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is set to introduce a “Green New Deal for Public Schools” in the House on Friday, which would cost $1.43 trillion over ten years.

The far-left Democrat’s proposal would spend $446 billion on Climate Capital Facilities Grants toward retrofitting the nation’s public school buildings. It would also give major investments in expanding social services and provide a curriculum upgrade in school districts with low-income communities.

The proposal would also include: $250 billion in Resource Block Grants, to help “fund staffing increases, expanded social service programming, and curriculum development at high-need schools”; $100 million for an Educational Equity Planning Grants Pilot Program which will “encourage neighboring Local Education Agencies to form regional consortia”; and $695 billion over 10 years for Title I and IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) increases.

The plan would create an Office of Sustainable Schools within the Department of Education. The Washinton Post reported the new entity would work with the Energy Department to make schools more energy efficient. The funds would also help “cover climate resilience efforts such as building out broadband infrastructure and EV charging stations, and garden and tree planting.”