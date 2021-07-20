Former NFL running back Stephen Davis, known now as conservative activist Maga Hulk, shared on Tuesday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, the significance of manhood.

Davis laid out what he said are five things it takes to be a man but prefaced his points by saying that men have to push back against the anti-male messaging by the left and the media.

“Masculinity is not toxic,” Davis said. “Let’s make America masculine again.”

“Number one, and I believe this with all my heart, you have to be Godly,” Davis said, adding that faith in the Lord is essential to manhood.

“Number two, you want to be protective,” Davis said, explaining that means being willing to fight for our country and standing up for women and children.

“If you don’t stand up for our women and children, you are not a man,” Davis said.

“Transgenderism is tearing apart the very fabric of reality and says that a woman is nothing more than a wig and some cosmetic surgery,” Davis said. “They’re tearing apart womanhood.”

“They’re coming after our children,” Davis said. “They’re absolutely doing an all-out assault when it comes to our children. That is absolutely disgusting and despicable and we are meant to be on the front line, we are the first line of defense.”

Fourth, Davis said, is strength, both physically and mentally, including being prepared to fight back against attacks from the left.

“I’ve been called a coon, I’ve been called an Uncle Tom, self hater, race traitor, Sambo, you name it,” Davis said. “But I’m not gonna sit here and cower in the corner. I’m going to stand there and take the slings and arrows.

Fifth, Davis said, is discipline.

“This goes hand in hand when it comes to discipline,” David said. “You have to be disciplined, and you have to be robust, and you have to stand your ground. That’s what we do as men, we have the first and last line of defense.”

Davis declared that America is “the greatest country in the world.”

“God Bless the United States of America,” Davis concluded.

