NRCC Slams Vulnerable Democrats After Radical Group Endorsement

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Tuesday slammed a slue of vulnerable Democrats who received endorsements from the NARAL Pro-Choice America.

The NRCC sent out numerous press releases throughout Tuesday, the day the group announced their endorsements, torching the Democrats. The NRCC pointed out that NARAL, besides being a radical abortion group, also fully supports the defund the police movement.

In April 2021, the group tweeted that “It’s past time to defund the police.” The tweet added, “it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better.”:

It’s past time to defund the police. After multiple failed attempts to change the culture of policing, it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better. — NARAL (@NARAL) April 20, 2021

The press releases went out targeting House Democrats Susie Lee (NV), Mike Levin (CA), Katie Porter (CA), Colin Allred (TX), and Lizzie Fletcher (TX), noting that all these members have already accepted money from the group as well.

The campaign arm also sent out press releases targeting House Democrats Cindy Axne (IA), Kim Schrier (WA), Jahana Hayes (CT), Susan Wild (PA), Peter DeFazio (OR), Haley Stevens (MI), and Lucy McBath (GA) and Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA).

Upon sending out these press releases, NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg told Breitbart News in an emailed statement that, “American families can’t trust Democrats to stand with law enforcement when they are accepting support from groups that want to defund the police.”

Breitbart News has reported on many of the vulnerable Democrats in the past.

Hayes, when asked recently, was unable to defend her stance as to why she was supporting the Democrats’ plan for massive tax hikes after the NRCC took an ad out against her. Additionally, some reports showed her receiving more than $100,000 in corporate PAC money after previously objecting to anyone receiving campaign contributions from corporate PACs.

DeFazio recently called a person asking the congressman a question a “jerk.” He was being asked if he would condemn the radical remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations. Omar tweeted, which remains on Twitter, her remarks with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Part of her tweet said, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

During a live interview, Stevens disputed any claims that Communist China is the “bogeyman,” despite constant acts of corporate espionage against American companies and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims. She ultimately said she doesn’t understand why “everyone is painting” China as the “bogeyman” because she thinks China has “opportunity” by using the American free market. Breitbart News obtained a video of Stevens refusing to answer questions about her stance on China while hiding in a car.

Eventually, Stevens reversed course on her China stance after the Breitbart News report during another live interview.

Obtained by Breitbart News

Breitbart News also reported on McBath and Bourdeaux, who remained silent on the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to relocate the All-Star Game out of Georgia even after the claims of voter suppression were debunked by the Washington Post. Breitbart News independently reached out to McBath and Bourdeaux’s offices to ask them if they support the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game from Georgia, which would hurt local workers and cost the state $100 million.

Neither office responded to the inquiry by the time this article was published.

Additionally, reported in April, the campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wired $5,000 directly into the campaign accounts for many of these members. Ocasio-Cortez obtained the wire transfer information and account numbers from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), who allegedly did not check with the members themselves.

The NRCC launched a “socialist give back” website after the news of the money went public, which was aimed towards vulnerable Democrats who were wired money. It was all part of the Republican campaign arm plan to tie the Democrats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan socialist agenda and Ocasio-Cortez.