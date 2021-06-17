Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR) called a person asking if the congressman would condemn the radical remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations a “jerk.”

Republican National Congressional Committee (NRCC) Regional Press Secretary Courtney Parella tweeted a video of DeFazio being asked if he has an opinion on holding Omar accountable for her remarks. DeFazio proceeded to call the person a “jerk.”

Q: Any opinion on holding Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accountable? DeFazio: I’m on a phone call jerk. Q: Okay have a great rest of your day sir.

In response to this video, Breitbart News reached out to DeFazio’s office to find out if the congressman supports Omar’s latest comments, in addition to finding out if the congressman really believes the person in the video is a jerk for asking DeFazio’s stance. DeFazio’s office did not respond to the request for comment for either question.

Breitbart News reported that Omar made remarks during a hearing she attended virtually last week to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Omar tweeted a video of her remarks, which she also wrote, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The tweet continued, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.” Omar’s tweet remains on Twitter.

After receiving backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, Omar attempted to clarify her statement, saying, “I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an ongoing International Criminal Court Investigation.”

Omar added, “The conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel,” she noted, “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”