Axios: One-in-Three Democrats Back Transgender Olympics

According to a poll by Axios, one-in-three Democrat voters favor letting transgender men enter womens’ Olympics sports.

That Democratic surge is a potential political nightmare for Democratic strategists because their outspoken pro-transgender bloc is a powerful minority in the party — yet it is opposed by 53 percent of all Americans, including 32 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of independents.

The Axios July 14-18 poll included 5,169 people. It was posted as President Joe Biden, his deputies, allied progressives, and much of the establishment media have united behind the transgender agenda. That agenda demands that government ensure that each person’s self-declared “gender identity” be treated as more legally and culturally important than the biological sex of straight or gay women and men, boys and girls.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Many polls show the public rejects this revolutionary claim, which would allow men to freely humiliate women in single-sex bathrooms and spas, abolish single-sex civic society, and dominate women’s sports.

Overall, only 20 percent of Americans support the transgender sports agenda, while 53 percent openly oppose it, and an unusually large share — 23 percent — dodge the question, according to the Axios poll:

CHART 1 HERE

Just 8 percent of Republicans support the transgender claim, while 58 percent of GOP voters oppose the transgender demand to blur the basic distinctions between complementary men and women.

But the GOP’s donor-funded, economic-minded leaders have been reluctant to stand up for the civic goals favored by their voters. For example, in the run-up to the 2022 election, the party leaders are touting inflation, crime, welfare spending, border chaos, and Critical Race Theory. Still, they remain silent on the Democrats’ deeply unpopular and very intrusive transgender agenda.

Axios’ reporters and editors also tried to downplay the lopsided public hostility to the transgender claims. For example, the site posted the poll data under the headline “Exclusive poll: The deep divide over trans athletes in Olympics.”

“How the hell is a 2-1 majority a sign of a ‘deeply divided’ America?” responded Terry Schilling, the president of the American Principles Project. “Is Axios full of morons, or are they just carrying water for transgender activists?” he added.

Axios argued:

Americans are deeply divided over how transgender athletes should compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with no option even coming close to a consensus view, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll. … There is limited research to support the claim that higher testosterone levels offer an unfair advantage. … Our thought bubble, via Axios’ Ina Fried: Polling is one way of assessing how people feel, but not all issues boil down to how things poll. Many people see this as a matter of fundamental human rights, even if working out equitable details is complicated and challenging.

The Axios poll also tried to skew the respondent’s answers by adopting the skewed language drafted by pro-transgender activists. For example, the poll asked: “Do you think that transgender athletes should compete against … Athletes of the gender with which they identify, Athletes of the gender they were assigned at birth … Not be allowed to compete … Don’t know.”

U.S. Olympic alternate Chelsea Wolfe performs a jump. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Transgender activists favor the phrase “the gender they were assigned at birth” because it pretends that a doctor’s recognition of an infants’ obvious sex is somehow an unfair restriction on the child’s eventual sexual behavior.

Many polls show that the transgender goals are deeply unpopular. In June, for example, a skewed poll by Arizona State University’s Global Sport Institute showed 53 percent oppose allowing men who consider themselves transgender women to compete against biological women, with only 26 percent supporting it. In October 2020, Spry Strategies reported that 67 percent of likely voters say men or boys who identify as transgender should not be permitted to compete in women and girls’ sports.

Very few people — less than 1 percent of the population — claim to be transgender status. The small population includes young people who reject puberty in the increasingly chaotic dating culture and normal tomboys who are pushed to declare themselves as transgender boys. It also includes gays and lesbians who try to reconcile relationship conflicts, older and often high-testosterone heterosexual men who are sexually entranced by images of themselves as women, plus some people who undergo extensive cosmetic surgery to “pass” as romantically desirable members of the opposite sex.

Protransgender activists rarely mention the known risks of claimed transgender status. They include the health risks from drugs, hormones, surgery, the sexual and social isolation of people who claim to be transgender, and the refusal to recognize the non-transgender sources of distress among children, teenagers, and adults.