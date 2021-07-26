More than 300 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested in ICE Operation

Hundreds of illegal alien sex offenders have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents thanks to Operation Sex Offender Arrest and Removal (SOAR).

On Monday, ICE officials announced that as of early June 4, 302 illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes have been arrested as part of Operation SOAR, which was launched by the agency in 2010.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Support Center within ICE is collaborating with the ERO Law Enforcement Support Center to identify, and eventually arrest, illegal aliens who are registered as sex offenders.

ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson said the sting underscores ICE’s “focusing our resources on those who have committed sex crimes and demonstrated predatory behavior” for the sake of public safety in the United States.

The Trump administration disclosed examples of sex crimes committed by the illegal aliens arrested in such an operation, but the Biden administration has not provided any details on individual cases.

Under President Joe Biden, though, ICE’s ability to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens has been gutted thanks to “sanctuary country” orders that prevent agents from arresting illegal aliens unless they have been recently convicted of an aggravated felony or are terrorists or gang members.

In many instances, illegal alien sex offenders are being released into American communities as a result of the orders. In late June, for example, criminal illegal aliens were being freed into Florida counties after ICE refused to take them into their custody.

A lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody revealed the orders have helped free into Florida communities illegal aliens accused of child sex crimes, domestic violence, burglary, grand theft, and stalking.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.