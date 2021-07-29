Donald Trump: Mitch McConnell and Senate RINOs ‘Ruining America’ with Bad Infrastructure Deal

Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday for working with President Joe Biden on an infrastructure deal.

“Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose,” Trump wrote in a statement.

The former president accused McConnell of refusing to fight Democrats, losing elections in Arizona and Georgia, and continuing to ignore fraud in the 2020 elections.

“Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return,” Trump continued. “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

The former president accused McConnell of siding with special interests to move the infrastructure deal with Biden forward, despite his opposition to the deal.

“RINOs are ruining America, right alongside Communist Democrats,” he concluded.

Seventeen Senate Republicans, including McConnell, voted Wednesday night to advance Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, despite having no text of what negotiators insisted was an agreement.

The bill includes several priorities for Biden’s leftist climate change agenda including $21 billion to invest in “environmental remediation,”

$2.5 billion to develop zero-emission buses, $2.5 billion for low emission buses, and $7.5 billion to help develop plug-in electric vehicles.

The bill also invests a massive $66 billion into Amtrak, a priority for Biden who has been a vocal proponent for more trains as he used the service for decades to travel from Washington, DC to his home in Delaware.

Trump repeatedly savaged Senate Republicans for working with Biden on the bill but was unable to stop them from working with the president.

“It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb,” Trump wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “It shouldn’t be done.”