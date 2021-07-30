‘F*ck Em’: Hunter Biden Fires Back over ‘Shameless’ Art Dealings

Hunter Biden fired back Thursday at those who have criticized him for the “shameless grift” of selling art to anonymous investors for large sums.

“Fuck em… Look man,” Hunter Biden said on the Nota Bene Podcast, “I never said my art was going to cost what it was going to cost, or how much it would be priced at. I would be amazed, you know, if my art was sold, for you know, for, umm, for ten dollars.”

“Just because the first time you ever go about it is the idea that someone is attracted to your art, let alone they would pay something for it,” Hunter continued.

“The value of an artist’s work is, umm, is not necessarily determined by the price. But the price is completely subjective… it has nothing to do with anything other than, you know, the moment. Like, umm, you know,” Hunter explained, “taping a banana to the wall. But, but, but, it means something, and it meant something to someone.”

“I’m not saying I’d be as presumptuous to tape a banana to the wall and try to sell it, but I think I’m doing stuff,” he siad.

The interviewers went on to praise Hunter’s work as “strong and good” and said it is “exciting people are getting the chance to see it and spend money on it.” The hosts described the notion the art sales are a corruption scheme as “laughable.”

Meanwhile, Hunter’s artwork dealings have caused Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) to introduce legislation Wednesday to block them. The legislation is “aimed at stopping the obvious and shameless grift that’s going on with Hunter Biden’s art sales, for which he is obviously not qualified to do and is only doing to continue to profit off of his family name,” Waltz told Fox News.

“When you’re seeing the brand-new venture, money-making venture, with zero qualifications that are clearly hanging solely on the family name with anonymous buyers, that is a completely different matter and that’s what really gives me pause,” Waltz explained about Hunter’s business dealings, which include being “an equity holder in the China nuclear power group that is blacklisted for trying to steal American warhead technology.”