San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed (D) will require making indoors starting Tuesday for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with the city’s average seven-day death rate at 0.14, according to Google’s coronavirus tracker on August 1.

“Health officers for seven of the nine counties in the region… brought back the restriction in an effort to stem the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

San Francisco’s acting health officer Dr. Naveena Bobba claimed, “Indoor masking is a temporary measure that will help us deal with the delta variant, which is causing a sharp increase in cases and we know increases in hospitalizations and deaths will follow.”

San Francisco hasn't had a single COVID death since June https://t.co/ddHuJsjEAL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 2, 2021

The announcement comes shortly after Washington, DC’s mayor mandated the same measures last week. The city currently has a 0.43 seven-day average death rate, as of August 1 according to the Google coronavirus tracker.

When the White House was asked on Tuesday why vaccinated individuals must wear face coverings, press secretary Jen Psaki said the recommendations were due to the “transmissibility of the virus.”

“Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination, based on data, that that is a way to make sure they’re protected, their loved ones are protected,” she said. “That’s an extra step given the transmissibility of the virus.”