CNN anchor Brian Stelter bashed colleague Chris Cuomo for defending his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) from allegations of sexual misconduct before the investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“Chris Cuomo’s role as a member of his brother’s inner circle, a role that raises serious questions about journalistic responsibilities and ethics, is also detailed in the report,” Stelter wrote in a newsletter, which Fox News first reported. “Chris surely has a lot to say about his brother. But for the time being he is staying silent: He did not mention the scandal on ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ Tuesday night.”

“There’s no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight,” Stelter continued.

“Can Chris Cuomo continue to helm his 9pm show while being connected to one of the biggest stories in politics?” Stelter asked.

The answer is “yes,” reported Fox News, according to CNN.

A CNN staffer told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, “The fact that Chris Cuomo wasn’t fired over his inappropriate conflict of interest in actively affecting a news story is not only irresponsible of CNN, but also a disgrace to journalism.”

The dissension at CNN comes as the establishment media outlet is under pressure to hold Chris Cuomo responsible for defending Andrew Cuomo from allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in a report dropped Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James that reveals Chris Cuomo testified in the investigation.

“Chris Cuomo explained” to investigators “that there was discussion about remedial measures” Andrew Cuomo “should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait,’” the report says.

“When asked about any remedial measures during his testimony, the Governor testified that the Chamber is ‘talking to people about, them,” the report continues to illuminate the depth to which Chris Cuomo was involved in saving his brother’s political power.

It appears as though Chris Cuomo helped craft Gov. Cuomo’s Feb. 28 statement responding to the Bennett allegations. pic.twitter.com/EYII4yZY1J — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 3, 2021

Chris Cuomo refused to mention the scandal on his Tuesday night broadcast of “Cuomo Prime Time.”