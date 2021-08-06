Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Members Indicted for Murders, Kidnappings

Illegal aliens are among a group of nine MS-13 Gang members who were indicted for racketeering and violent criminal conspiracy including murder, kidnapping, assault, and robbery in Tennessee.

Late last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the indictment of nine MS-13 Gang members including 31-year-old Carlos Ochoa-Martinez, 35-year-old Jason Sandoval, 29-year-old Jorge Flores, 28-year-old Kevin Tidwell, 22-year-old Jose Pineda-Caceres, 22-year-old Franklin Hernandez, 24-year-old Luis Colindres, 34-year-old Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, and Juan Melendez.

Three of the MS-13 Gang members are illegal aliens from El Salvador and Honduras. Serrano-Ramirez, Hernandez, and Colindres are illegal aliens who are currently in U.S. Marshal Service custody, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News.

ICE agents first lodged a detainer in August 2017 on Serrano-Ramirez — who was ordered deported in June 2006 — after he was arrested on multiple felony charges including physical force to tamper with a witness, being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, illegally re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported, multiple counts of cocaine distribution, and multiple counts of other firearms violations.

Serrano-Ramirez was convicted on all of those charges in September 2018. ICE deported Serrano-Ramirez in 2006, 2008, 2011, and 2012.

Likewise, ICE now has detainers on Hernandez, lodged in February, and Colindres, lodged in January 2019, so that if they are released from federal custody at any time, they will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

The indictment against the MS-13 Gang members alleges that the group committed the following violent crimes:

On April 6, 2016, murdered a man in Nashville. On July 31, 2016, murdered a man in Nashville while attempting to murder another man. On Jan. 18, 2017, attempted to murder a man in Nashville and attempted to murder three other men. On Feb.25, 2017, attempted to murder a man in Nashville. On May 21, 2017, murdered a man in Nashville. On May 27, 2017, attempted to murder a man in Nashville while murdering another man. On June 1, 2017, assaulted a deputized federal officer in Brentwood, Tennessee, while possessing a firearm and attempting to evade arrest. On June 17, 2017, brandished and discharged a firearm in Nashville during the kidnapping and assault of a man. On July 25, 2017, kidnapped and assaulted a man in Nashville to prevent him from cooperating with law enforcement. On Sept. 24, 2017, murdered a man in Nashville and murdered another man to prevent him from becoming a witness to a murder. On Sept. 24, 2017, lured a man to a meeting in Nashville and murdered him before leaving his body in the truck of a car that was then set on fire.

The MS-13 Gang members are currently in federal custody and are facing life in prison if convicted.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.